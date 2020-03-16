|
|
Charles D. “Chuck” Caparo, of Glendale, AZ and a former resident of Plymouth Meeting, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020. He was 58 years old. Born May 29, 1961 in Norristown, he was the son of Lucy M. (nee Paciello) Caparo and the late Joseph C. Caparo. Chuck was a graduate of Plymouth Whitemarsh High School Class of 1979. He worked as a Technology Consultant and was a lighthearted man who enjoyed skiing, the outdoors and riding his motorcycle. In addition to his mother Lucy, Chuck is survived by his brother Joseph C. Caparo, Jr., two sisters; Marie Caparo and LuAnn (nee Caparo) Myers, nephew Justin Myers and great nephew Jeremy Myers. He was preceded in death by his nephew Garrett Myers. Relatives and friends are invited to share in Chuck’s Life Celebration on Thursday March 19, from 9:30 AM to 10:50 AM at Boyd-Horrox-Givnish of East Norriton, 200 West Germantown Pike, 610-277-7000. His funeral service will begin at 11 AM, at the funeral home. Interment will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Chuck’s name can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market Street Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106. To share your fondest memories of Chuck, visit www.lifecelebration.com
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 17, 2020