Charles A. DiNolfi, Jr. passed away peacefully on Friday, June 7, 2019, at Seasons Hospice in Phoenixville, PA. He was 84. Charles was a long time resident of Bridgeport. He worked for over 32 years for the United States Postal Service and retired as the Postmaster of the Lafayette Hill Post Office in 1990. Charles was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Bridgeport where he served as an elder for many years. He enjoyed cooking, was an avid bowler, a lifelong Philadelphia sports fan and an outstanding athlete in his own right. Charles was a US Air Force Veteran. Born in Bridgeport, PA on February 18, 1935, he was a son of the late Charles A. Sr. and Pauline (Interrante) DiNolfi. He was the husband of the late Mary J. (Marburger) DiNolfi, who died in 2010. Surviving is his loving family including 2 sons, Scott D. (Karen) DiNolfi of Phoenixville and Adam M. (Erika) DiNolfi of King of Prussia; a daughter, Tara R. (Fred) Huffman of Wilmington, NC; 12 grandchildren: Heather, Charles, Nicole, Danielle, Kate, Sarah, Renee, Megan, Hannah, Angelo, Amanda and Anthony; 10 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, Richard J. DiNolfi, C.A. DiNolfi; 3 sisters: Margaret Albanese, Frances Potter and Teri DiNolfi; and many other loving family members. He was preceded in death by a son, Charles W. DiNolfi. His family, friends and everyone who knew him feel profoundly both the void of his absence and the impact of his life. We will all miss his ubiquitous smile, his sense of humor, his kindness, his strength of character and most of all; the warmth, comfort and force of his unconditional love. Friends may call on the family on Monday, July 1, 2019, from 6:30 to 7:00 pm, at the First Presbyterian Church of Bridgeport, 515 Dekalb Street. A memorial service will start at 7:00 pm. Interment will be private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Charles’ memory to the First Presbyterian Church of Bridgeport, 515 DeKalb St., Bridgeport, PA 19405. Arrangements are by The Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald on June 28, 2019