Charles E. Jackson of Collegeville passed away peacefully at the Veterans Home in Spring City on March 7, 2020. Born in South Williamsport, PA on July 4, 1933 Charles was the beloved son of the late Charles A. and Margaret Jackson (nee Engle). Charlie was the owner and operator of Charlie’s Pizza of Swede Square and built a lifelong legacy in East Norriton with his craft. Charlie opened his business in 1959 and later moved to Swede Square in 1963. His son John took over the business in 1981 and they were awarded “The Best in Philly” in 2011. He was a hard worker and served his community for 61 years. When Charlie was not working he enjoyed golf and watching sports. His greatest joy in life was his family. Charlie was the cherished husband of 68 years to Bernadette M. Jackson (Perrotto), dear father to John, Victor, Charles, and Julie Wagar (Jack), grandfather to Victor, Kristin, Shelly, Victoria, Chloe, Caroline, Justin, and Angelina, great grandfather to Rue. Charlie was joined in death with his beloved grandson Jacob and dear companion Teddy. Relatives and friends are invited to Charlie’s Life Celebration on Sunday March 15, 2020 from 6 PM to 7:50 PM with a time of sharing at 8 PM at Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Life Celebration Home of East Norriton, 200 West Germantown Pike. His Funeral Mass will be Monday March 16 at 10 AM at St. Eleanor Parish of Collegeville, 647 Locust Street. Interment will be private. Donations in Charlie’s memory can be made to Montgomery County SPCA at https://www.montgomerycountyspca.org/Page/HowYouCanHelp or 19 E. Ridge Pike, PO Box 222, Conshohocken, PA 19428-0222 To share your fondest memories, please visit www.lifecelebration.com, 610-277-7000.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 13, 2020