|
|
Charles “Pop” Fortescue Jr. of Blue Bell, PA passed away peacefully at home on December 7, 2019. Charles was born June 18, 1942 in West Philadelphia, son of the late Charles Fortescue Sr. and Elizabeth (McCauley) Fortescue. He attended West Catholic High School before joining the United States Air Force. He eventually moved to Blue Bell where he raised his family with the love of his life Charlotte (Anastasi) Fortescue. They were happily married for over 50 years. He was the devoted Father of Charles (Kathy), Anthony (Yvonne), Joseph (Mindy), Elizabeth (Jim Gutpelet), Edward (Jill), and James. Charlie was a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 19 in Philadelphia. He was active in the community and enjoyed watching the Philadelphia area sports teams. He is survived by his wife Charlotte, his sisters Margaret Thompson and Sally Wood, his six children, sixteen grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at St. Helena’s Church, DeKalb Pike, Blue Bell, PA 19401 on Monday December 16th at noon with Mass to follow at 1:00PM. A burial will be held at Saint Patrick’s Cemetery in East Norriton after Mass. Donations in Charles’ name may be made in lieu of flowers to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
Published in The Times Herald on Dec. 11, 2019