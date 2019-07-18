|
Charles Hildebrand, 82, of Spinnerstown and formerly of Skippack, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2019 surrounded by family and friends, following a recent decline in health. He was born to the late Lillian Mae (Hilles) Hildebrand and Ralph Wallace Hildebrand on May 10th, 1937. He lived most of his life in Skippack, where as a child he was well known for making mischief. As an adult, he co-operated Hildebrand Antiques and a well-known Christmas tree lot. In his heart Charlie was a horseman, loving nothing more than being in the barn or at the track. He was a licensed United States Trotting Association (USTA) Owner, Trainer and Driver. “Charlie Dollar” and “Yankee Flowers” were some of his most prized horses. He enjoyed betting on anything with odds and saw little point in watching sports if not wagering. He was the proud and loving father to Sharon Bixler (Bill) of Mechanicsburg, PA and Renee Hagerty (Larry) of Highland Park, IL; and Pop-Pop to grandchildren Tyler and Ryan Bixler, Trent and Lauren Hagerty. He is preceded in death by his former wife, Antoinette (Fiorentino) Hildebrand (2015). In addition to his immediate family, Bones, as he was also known, leaves behind extended family and life-long friends. Your friendship brightened his days. We would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at LifeQuest Nursing Center and the St. Luke’s Hospice Care Team who were patient and supportive in caring for our father. At the request of the family, services will be private. We do however hope you will share a story of Charlie, enjoy a Philly soft pretzel, or buy a scratch-off lottery ticket in his memory. Send condolences to www.varcoethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 21, 2019