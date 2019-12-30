|
Charles Hugh “Chuck” McMenamin, of Audubon, passed away on December 18, 2019. He was 73 years old. Born in Norristown to the late James J. McMenamin, Jr. and Anna (Kleinert) McMenamin, he was the beloved husband of Anthony Paolini. Chuck graduated from Bishop Kenrick High School and served in the US Navy. He later worked as the transportation supervisor for Methacton School District until his retirement. In his spare time, he loved collecting antique cars and bowling. He served as secretary of the Norristown Retired Bowling League for 20 years. In addition to his spouse, he is survived by one (1) sibling, Gertrude “Trudy” McMenamin McGee and her family, many friends, and preceded in death by seven (7) siblings, M. Patricia McMenamin Waters (Jim), Beverly McMenamin Smith (Ken), James J. McMenamin, III (Peggy), William R. McMenamin (Mary), Thomas J. McMenamin (Millie), Veronica “Bonnie” McMenamin Shupard (Ron), and Francis T. McMenamin. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed on www.caramenicofuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Caramenico Funeral Home, Inc. (610) 275-7777
Published in The Times Herald on Dec. 31, 2019