Charles David Jaggers of Norristown passed away Tuesday April 16, 2019. Born November 10, 1931 in Camden, New Jersey to Sarah Clarkson and John Earl Jaggers. He is a graduate of Norristown High School. After graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force serving in the Korean War. On December 1, 1990 he married Joan Marie Rogers. For 30 years Charles was a Tire Builder for B.F. Goodrich. After retiring from B.F. Goodrich he worked at the Audubon Post Office for 14 years. He enjoyed playing golf, watching the History Channel, Fox News and was a practical joker. He was a member of the Norristown Eagles, Norristown Maenner-Chor, St. Valentines Club in Bridgeport, Delaware American Legion and the Polish Club in Phoenixville. He is the husband of Joan Marie (nee Rogers) Jaggers, father of Lorri Smerlick (Paul), Kent Jaggers (Linda), Lynn Mastrocola (Eddie Dunleavy), and the late John Costello, grandfather of Amy, Robert, Kent, Jr, Suzy, Jenna, Ashlea, great grandfather of Luke and Cole and brother of Eileen Bernstiel, Delia Wadsworth, Lorraine MacKay and the late John, Ronald, and Gerald Jaggers. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. His Mass of Christian Burial and interment were held in St. Denis, Havertown, Pa. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to Disabled American Veterans, DAV.org STRETCH of HAVERTOWN www.stretchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 28, 2019