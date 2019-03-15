|
|
Charles William Lake, 94, of Worcester passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, at Meadowood Senior Living in Worcester. He was the beloved husband of Barbara Sue (Stinson) Lake to whom he was married for 63 years. Born August 16, 1924 in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late George W. and Mae (Owens) Lake. Mr. Lake was a member of Epiphany of our Lord Church. He served his country during WWII in the U.S Navy as a Submariner aboard the USS Carbonero from 1943 till 1946. Upon graduation from Dartmouth, Charlie was a CFP and stock broker for over forty years. He was a life-long fan of all Philadelphia sports teams, an avid gardener and enjoyed karate and tennis. Mr. Lake enjoyed vacations with his wife to visit the national parks across the country. In addition to his wife he is survived by his children Barbara Sue Jacobs and her husband, Paul, of Lumberton, NJ, Charles W. Lake, II and his wife, Nancy, of East Norriton, James Owens Lake of Paoli, Robert Stinson Lake and his wife, Carol, of Berwyn, Thomas Kerrigan Lake and his wife, Cynthia, of Hatboro; and 11 grandchildren. Mr. Lake was predeceased by his brother George W. Lake, and his grandson Brandon Lake. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial service at 12noon on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Meadowood Senior Living, where friends may greet the family from 11 am till the service begins. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Morris Arboretum. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 17, 2019