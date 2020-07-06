Charles Lynn Nietupski passed away peacefully on June 30, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Born on March 24, 1945 in Norristown, he was the beloved son of the late Katzmer and Margaret Nietupski (nee Strouse). Charles met Barbara Mill and they married at the age of 18. He was a devoted and loyal husband of 57 years, cherished father to Penny Lynn Zullo-Konsem and the late Stanley Charles Nietupski, dear grandfather to Michael, Todd, Scott, Joseph, great grandfather to Anakin and Kyliee, brother to the late Elaine McGinley, uncle to many and friend to all. He will be deeply missed by all who loved him. Charles worked as a machinist at Yarway Corporation in Blue Bell, PA for 37 years, before retiring on 1997. In his free time, Charles loved to hunt and fish. As a hobby, he enjoyed building replica gun kits and tying his own fishing flies. Charles was a lifelong member of the NRA and the Boulder Valley Sportsmen Association. Relatives and friends are invited to Charles’ Life Celebration on Thursday July 9, 2020 from noon to 1 pm followed by his Funeral Service at Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Life Celebration Home of East Norriton, 200 West Germantown Pike. Interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery. To share your fondest memories of Charles, please visit www.lifecelebration.com
