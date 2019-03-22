|
|
Charles Kennedy McCracken 93, of Blue Bell, died peacefully on January 13, 2019 at Spring House Estates. Born February 5, 1925, he was the son of the late Margaret (Hinchman) and Samuel McCracken; he was the husband of the late Beatriz Alvarez Ehrich and the late Jean Baxter Youtz to whom he was married for more than 50 years. He is predeceased by two brothers, Robert and Lawrence. McCracken attended Whitpain High School, graduated from Virginia Tech, University of Pennsylvania and Wharton School of Business. In 1943 he was sworn in as a 2nd Lieutenant Army Air Force, served in the 452nd Bomb Group 3rd Division 8th Airforce, successfully navigating 54 missions. Captain McCracken completed his service in 1945. He later shared his experiences in his book “Memories of WW2.” Charley worked as a sales representative for several companies including Trane Thermal Research. He founded The McCracken Company in 1977. He was a devoted husband and father to his blended family. An active member of Calvary United Methodist Church, he and Jean sang in the choir, and served on committees. He volunteered with Discovery Service Projects, serving in Central America. A longtime resident of Montgomery County, Charley pursued classes to hone his Spanish skills, tutored English as a Second Language and served as a mentor to immigrant friends. A member of the Greater Norristown Art League, he exhibited, was commissioned and sold his paintings throughout the area. Charley will be missed by family, friends and many he touched throughout his life. He is survived by his children, Jerri Allyn, Peter (wife Sharon), Faith (husband Scott) and Jamie (wife Debbie); and his stepchildren, Susan, Stephen, Julie Illick (husband Marty) and Laurie Youtz. Charley is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held April 6 at Calvary United Methodist Church, 16 Park Ave, Ambler, PA at 11AM. Calling hours will precede the service at 10AM. Memorial gifts may be sent to Calvary United Methodist Church. Arrangements by Shaeff-Myers Funeral Home, Ambler, PA.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 27, 2019