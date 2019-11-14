Times Herald Obituaries
Charles E. McGee, 73, of Jeffersonville, PA passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. He was born in Norristown, PA on October 15, 1946, the son of the late Charles and the late Marie (O’Brien) McGee. Survivors include his Wife Kathy McGee of Jeffersonville, Daughter Kathleen (& Jeremiah) Delaney of New Hanover, Son Connor McGee of Jeffersonville, and Sister Mary Alice Rooney of Pittsburgh. He is also survived by his granddaughter, Scarlett. His Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10:30 AM from the Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home. 300 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, Pa 19428. Friends may call on Saturday morning, Nov. 16 from 9:00 to 10:15 AM at the funeral home. Interment will be in St. Matthew’s Cemetery, Conshohocken, Pa. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 610-828-0330 www.msrfh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Nov. 15, 2019
