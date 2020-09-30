1/
Charles Merit Spilman
Charles Merit Spilman, Jr., age 84, of Collegeville, PA passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born in Versailles, KY on March 16, 1936, the son of the late Col. Charles Merit Spilman, Sr. and the late Frances Marie (Stahel) Spilman. Charles lived in Collegeville since 1971, formerly of Roxborough and Plymouth Meeting. He was a graduate of the University of Kentucky and worked as an Electrical Engineer. He was the husband of the late Mary Grace (Woodyard) Spilman, who passed in 2018. He is survived by his son, Mark (& Lisa) Spilman of Collegeville; and two granddaughters, Tara & Kendra Spilman. Charles was preceded in death by his wife; son, James Stahel Spilman; brother, William Stahel Spilman; sister, Susan McDavid and parents. Services and interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to: Montgomery County SPCA, 19 E. Ridge Pike, PO Box 222, Conshohocken, PA 19428-0222. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home & Crematory of Trappe, (610) 489-7900 www.msrfh.com

Published in The Times Herald from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home
224 W. Main Street
Trappe, PA 19426
610-489-7900
