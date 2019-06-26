Times Herald Obituaries
Services
Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
200 West Germantown Pike
Norristown, PA 19401
(610) 277-7000
Service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Boyd-Horrox Funeral Home
200 West Germantown Pike
East Norriton, PA
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Boyd-Horrox Funeral Home
200 West Germantown Pike
East Norriton, PA
View Map
Interment
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
Valley Forge Memorial Gardens
King of Prussia, PA
View Map
Charles Undercuffler Jr. Obituary
Charles Francis Undercuffler, Jr. “Chottz” passed away suddenly on June 20, 2019. Born on November 24, 1948 in Norristown, Charlie was the beloved son of the late Elsie (nee Hoffas) and Charles Undercuffler, Sr. and brother to the late Eric Undercuffler. Charlie proudly served in the United States Navy on the USS Chilton and later went on to marry the love of his life and best friend, Judith (nee Dickson). He was the devoted father to James Dickson (Jill), Christa Masters (Tyler), Heather Magee (Jim) and the late Lori Duncan (Charles) and cherished grandfather of Aiden, Gabriel, Dylan, Ashlee, and Ethan. Charlie was loyal, hardworking, humble and honest. He was a quiet man until it came time for a good debate or inappropriate joke. Then he had lots to say. He could be the funniest man in the room and also the quietest. You knew if you were loved by Charlie because he would tell you. In his younger years he volunteered with the East Norriton Fire Department. He dedicated more than 25 years working for Alan Myers. He enjoyed going fishing with his son. In his free time he loved visiting his friends at the JEM Restaurant, watching the Eagles and NASCAR, reading and expanding his knowledge of American History, spending time with his bird Maggie, going to Hawaii, and listening to the Rolling Stones. He loved a clean truck whether it was his work vehicle or personal and loved to be extra early for everything. Most of all, his greatest joy in life was his wife, children and grandchildren. He always had a fist bump for Aiden. He will be deeply missed. Relatives and friends are invited to Chottz’ Life Celebration on Monday July 1, 2019 from 9 am to 11 am at Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Life Celebration Home of East Norriton, 200 West Germantown Pike followed by a prayer service. Interment to follow at Valley Forge Memorial Gardens. Donations can be made to COPD Foundation at https://www.copdfoundation.org/Take-Action/Donate/Donate-Now.aspx To share your fondest memories of Charlie, please visit www.lifecelebration.com, 610-277-7000.
Published in The Times Herald on June 27, 2019
