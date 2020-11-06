Charles V. Ditterline, Jr. of East Norriton (formerly of Bridgeport), passed away peacefully on Monday November 2, 2020. He was 70 years old. Born September 1, 1950 in Norristown, he was the son of the late Charles and Dorothy (nee Conway) Ditterline and the beloved husband of Catherine (nee Hunsicker) Ditterline, with whom he shared 48 years of marriage. Charlie was a career Steelworker in Conshohocken for over 40 years. In retirement, he loved spending time with his family, going on vacation, playing golf, and floating in his pool. As a loving grandfather, Charlie spent countless hours cheering on his grandkids in their sports and hobbies. As an active member of the community, Charlie often found opportunities to make a positive impact on those around him. When his children were younger he held the position of President for both Bridgeport Little League and Bridgeport Dragons Football. In his senior years he actively participated in several Bocce social clubs in the area. In addition to his wife Cathy, Charlie is survived by his three children; Charles “Scooter” Ditterline (Maria), Michael Ditterline (Jean) and Deborah McManus (Josh), six grandchildren; Joseph, CJ, Mae, Daniel, Colin, and Jax, as well as his brother David Ditterline. He was preceded in death by his sister Dorothy Marie Miller. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, only calling hours will be open to relatives and friends on Wednesday, November 11, from 10 AM to 11:50 AM at Boyd-Horrox-Givnish of East Norriton, 200 West Germantown Pike. His memorial service will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Charles name can be made to Bridgeport Community Fund, PO Box 67, Bridgeport, PA 19405. To share your fondest memories of Charles visit www.lifecelebration.com