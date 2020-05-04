Charles W. Middleton, 87, of Telford passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Rockhill Community. He was the beloved husband to Patricia (Fischer) Middleton. He is survived by his sons, Michael W. Middleton and his wife, Lynn, of Hilton Head, S.C., Steven C. Middleton and his life partner, Debbie Hammer, of Skippack; his sister, Marilyn Tucker; and his two grandchildren, Tara A. Vaughn, and Michael W. Middleton, Jr. A funeral Mass will be held privately for the family at this time and a public service will be held once the pandemic restrictions are lifted. Contributions may be made in his memory to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia at www. give2.chop.edu. Condolences to the family would be greatly appreciated at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from May 4 to May 5, 2020.