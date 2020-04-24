|
Charlotte F. Livezey, “Char” 82, formerly of Plymouth Township and the Southeastern Veterans Center in Spring City for the last 4 years, sadly passed away on April 13, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia, PA in 1937. She was the loving wife of the late Charles R.”Chick” Livezey for 60 years. Char enjoyed driving her car, drinking coffee & smoking cigarettes, eating Milano cookies and Snyder’s pretzel snaps, hosting holiday dinners with her family, (May - Oct.) 4- day summer weekends,” SoCo”, saying what was on” her” mind, and especially her love of her many pets - or (everyone’s pets!). A true animal lover! It has been said that, she loved animals, more than some people. Charlotte is survived by her younger sister Ida; her 3 children Charles H., Catherine M., and Curt R.; 3 grandchildren, Tyler, Carley, and Austin; and many other loving family members and many friends. All are invited to attend Charlotte’s Celebration of Life Memorial Service, however at the present time, due to the current health crisis, the date will be set when it is safe for all to attend at the Heritage Chapel at George Washington Park, 80 Stenton Avenue, Plymouth Meeting, PA. Arrangements by Kirk & Nice Inc. Kirkandniceinc.com. Her family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made, in her name, to the Montgomery County SPCA at montgomerycountyspca.org or to the Southeastern Veterans Center Residents Fund at donate.dmva.pa.gov.
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 27, 2020