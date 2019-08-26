|
|
Charlotte Frances Mary Newman, 73, of King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, passed away August 16, 2019 after a long illness. Charlotte was born to Charles Jackson and Mary (Fenton) Jackson, July 01 1946, in Yonkers, New York. She graduated from Merrick High School in LI, NY. She leaves behind one son: Edward Bloom, his wife Darice, and two beloved grandchildren: Dellena and Sophia Bloom. She is survived by four siblings, Carolynn Barton, Elizabeth Parlapiano, Christine Jackson and Edward Jackson. Charlotte was a successful single mother who loved to cook and entertain. She was a lifelong student who always excelled at her vocations. Over a 45 year career she managed operations in logistics, culinary and health care enterprises. She retired as Director of medical records at a 300 bed nursing facility. A kind, generous, fun loving and beautiful person, Charlotte always made time for others. She lent her non-judgmental wisdom to many. Charlotte made the world a better place. Her presence will be missed, but she will remain forever in our hearts.
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 27, 2019