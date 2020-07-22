1/
Charlotte Palermo
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlotte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlotte Palermo, 72, of Conshohocken, PA passed away at home on July 20, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Edward Palermo for 52 years. Charlotte was born in Philadelphia, PA on October 10, 1947 to the late William and Agnes (Kunkle) Pleis. Charlotte was a remarkable homemaker and was the Past President of Conshohocken Little League. She was very active in the Today Program for children with special needs and enjoyed spending time with her family. Along with her husband, she is survived by her three children: Michael Palermo (Maria), David Palermo and Karen Palermo; two grandchildren: Morgan and Michael; two great-grandchildren: Marcus and Mia. She was predeceased by her two brothers: William and Robert Pleis. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Matthew Church, 219 Fayette St., Conshohocken, PA 19428. A viewing will be from 9:30 AM to 11 AM at the Church. Interment will be in St. Matthew Cemetery, Conshohocken. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Charlotte to the Conshohocken Little League, 112 E. 7th Ave., Conshohocken, PA 19428. Arrangements made with the Emil J. Ciavarelli Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Conshohocken and Ambler. www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Viewing
09:30 - 11:00 AM
St. Matthew Church
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Matthew Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TimesHerald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved