Charlotte Palermo, 72, of Conshohocken, PA passed away at home on July 20, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Edward Palermo for 52 years. Charlotte was born in Philadelphia, PA on October 10, 1947 to the late William and Agnes (Kunkle) Pleis. Charlotte was a remarkable homemaker and was the Past President of Conshohocken Little League. She was very active in the Today Program for children with special needs and enjoyed spending time with her family. Along with her husband, she is survived by her three children: Michael Palermo (Maria), David Palermo and Karen Palermo; two grandchildren: Morgan and Michael; two great-grandchildren: Marcus and Mia. She was predeceased by her two brothers: William and Robert Pleis. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Matthew Church, 219 Fayette St., Conshohocken, PA 19428. A viewing will be from 9:30 AM to 11 AM at the Church. Interment will be in St. Matthew Cemetery, Conshohocken. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Charlotte to the Conshohocken Little League, 112 E. 7th Ave., Conshohocken, PA 19428. Arrangements made with the Emil J. Ciavarelli Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Conshohocken and Ambler. www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com
