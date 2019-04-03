|
|
Chester E. Montowski, age 76, of Limerick, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Chet was born in Norristown, PA on March 24, 1943, a son of the late Chester C. and Sophie (Grzywacz) Montowski. He has been living in Limerick since 2003, formerly of Washingtonville, NY and Conshohocken, PA. He was a Third Degree Knight of Columbus with Lourdes Council 5890 of Washingtonville, NY. He enjoyed fishing, computers and travelling. Chet is survived by his wife, Beverly J. Montowski; daughter, Christine Sharp; son, John (& Leslie Ann) Montowski; step son, Kenneth Detweiler; step daughter, Bonnie Farrington; sister, Susan Price; and four brothers, David, Robert, Patrick and Dennis Montowski. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Marissa, Daniel and Chloe as well as many nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, Chet was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara A. Montowski and brothers, Michael and Thomas Montowski. Relatives and friends are invited to join with his family on Saturday, April 6 from 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM at the Willow Run Clubhouse, 200 Village Way, Limerick, PA 19468. A prayer service will be held at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Humble Hearts for Hope, 1094 Miller Road, Nazareth, PA 18064, which supports deployed troops and local police. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home & Crematory of Trappe 610-489-7900 www.msrfh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 4, 2019