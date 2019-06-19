|
On June 16, 2019 heaven gained a beautiful angel, Christine Donahue. Born in Conshohocken on April 9, 1929, Christine was the loving daughter to the late Rocco and Louise Fabrizio (nee Alfonse). Upon graduating from Conshohocken High School in 1946, Christine went on to marry her best friend and the love of her life, the late Charles Donahue. She was the devoted mother to Charles (Dolly), Ellen Sams (Darrell), Mary Lou Harrison (Jeffrey), Kathy Smith (Tim) and Carole Nienius (John), cherished grandmother to Chip (Rachel), Courtney (Jim), Noelle (Dan), Zachary, Chelsea, Alyssa, AJ, Caitlin, Rebecca, Jenna and Taylor, Great grandmother to Darrell III, Elizabeth and Jason, dear sister to Marlene Fowler (Charlie), and friend to many.Christine was a member of Epiphany of Our Lord Church, volunteered at the Church and did registration at Red Cross blood drives. She was a kind and gentle soul who will be missed deeply by all. Relatives and friends are invited to Christine’s Life Celebration on Friday June 21, 2019 from 9:30 am to 10:45 am at Epiphany of Our Lord Church of Plymouth Meeting, 3050 Walton Rd. followed by her Funeral Mass. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Christine’s memory can be made to Macular Degeneration Association at BrightFocus<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />");
.org To share your fondest memories of Christine, please visit www.lifecelebration.com, 610-277-7000.
Published in The Times Herald on June 20, 2019