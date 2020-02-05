|
|
Christine Mae (Clark) Long, 67, of Eagleville, PA passed away Monday, February 3, 2020. She was born in Norristown, PA on December 14, 1952, the daughter of the late Harold Harry and the late Dorothy Joan (Rumford) Clark. She was a Secretary for the Times Herald, then she worked with McDonald’s restaurant in Norristown, PA. Christine is survived by a Friend Robert Campbell of Eagleville, Daughter Christine Murphy of Eagleville, Son Charles Long of Devon and her grandchildren. Her Service will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM from Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA 19428. Friends may call on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment will be private in Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Prospectville, PA. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA, (610) 828-0330. www.msrfh.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 6, 2020