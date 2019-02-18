Times Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William R. May Funeral Home
142 North Main Street
North Wales, PA 19454
(215) 699-3442
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
St. Rose of Lima Church
428 S. Main St
North Wales, PA
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church
428 S. Main St
North Wales, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church
428 S. Main St
North Wales, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Serratore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara May Serratore


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Clara May Serratore Obituary
Clara May Serratore (nee Hertzog), of North Wales and formerly of Norristown, PA, passed away peacefully on February 14, 2019 at the age of 93. Clara was born to Burton and Anna Hertzog (née Heffelfinger) on November 8, 1925. She was the most beloved wife of the late Anthony J. Serratore, Sr., proud mother of Anthony J. Serratore, Jr., Maryann Meyers, Francis Serratore, Kevin Serratore, Michael Serratore, and Kathleen Cox (James). She is survived by 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Clara was also the sister of the late Burton Hertzog, Doris Smith, George Hertzog, Margaret Petaccio, Robert Hertzog, Betty Ann Leister, William Hertzog, and Mary Long. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing at St. Rose of Lima Church, 428 S. Main St., North Wales, PA 19454, Wednesday evening, February 20, 7 to 9 PM, and again at 10am, Thursday, February 21, prior to her Funeral Mass at 11 AM. Following her services, internment will be at Whitemarsh Memorial Park, 1169 Limekiln Pike, Ambler, PA 19002. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations in Clara's name to Keystone Hospice, 8765 Stenton Ave., Wyndmoor, PA 19038.
William R. May Funeral Home
Glenside~North Wales
www.mayfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William R. May Funeral Home
Download Now