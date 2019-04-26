|
|
Clare T. Spera, 91, of Norristown, died on April 24, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of the late Salvatore J. Spera. She was born in Norristown on October 11, 1927 to the late John A. and Genevieve M. (Tallon) Dundon. Clare was a graduate of Bridgeport High School class of 1945. She was employed as an Administrative Assistant for United Pipe Co., worked in the business office at Riverview Hospital, and was a payroll administrator for Quaker Chemical for 22 years until her retirement. She was a devoted Catholic and life member of St. Patrick Church where she very involved serving her church as a Lector, Eucharistic Minister, volunteered for the Christmas Bazaar, the Irish Festival, and the Patrician Society. She was proud of her Irish heritage, and of her loving family. She is survived by 4 children Jean Spera of Norristown, Louis Spera (Patricia) of Worcester, Salvatore Spera (Jodi) of Jeffersonville, Theresa Waldspurger of Norristown, 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-granddaughter, a brother James T. Dundon, sisters-in-law Rosalie Smith and Theresa Dundon and brother-in-law Anthony Tornetta, 7 nieces, 8 nephews. She is pre-deceased by a daughter Susan Spera, a son Larry Spera, sister Mary Bono, brother John Dundon, sisters-in-law Josie Tornetta and Phyllis Galanti. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, 714 Dekalb St., Norristown, PA 19401 with Fr. Gus Puleo, Celebrant. The Viewing will be Sunday from 7-9 p.m. at the Emil J. Ciavarelli Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, 951 E. Butler Pike, Ambler and Monday from 8:30-9:45 a.m. at church. Interment in St. Patrick Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Clare’s name can be sent to St. Patrick Church, the Patrician Society, or . Condolences may be made at www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 27, 2019