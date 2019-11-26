|
Claude C. Collins died November 24th at his home the age of 87. He was beloved by family and friends. He is survived by wife Elisabeth, sister Carol Carsello, children Barbara Hawkes and son Kevin Collins, also by a blended family, steps Jon, Fred and Steve Swartz and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved God, family, and friends. His interests included construction, sports, flying his cessna, travel and his membership in Ambucks and the Lutheran Church. He was a graduate of Upper Merion High School. He became co-owner of Mullen Excavations. He spent 20 winters in Key West, and summers in the Poconos. In latter years he enjoyed residing in Center City, Philadelphia. Services will be held Saturday Nov. 30 at Lutheran Church of the Holy Communion, lunch will follow the service; 2110 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103 (parking garages are located on Sansom and 21st streets). Donations can be made to the foundation of cutaneous lymphoma http://www.clfoundation.org or call 248-644-9014.
Published in The Times Herald on Nov. 29, 2019