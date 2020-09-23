1/
Claudia G. Utti
Claudia G. Utti, 73, of Quakertown formerly of Montgomery County died September 21, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital Upper Bucks Campus. She was the wife of the late Emanuel F. Utti. Born in Norristown, Pa she was the daughter of the late Richard P. & Elizabeth M. (Booz) Golden. She enjoyed cooking, going to Casinos and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of the former St. Cosmas & Damian Catholic Church in Conshohocken, PA. She is survived by a daughter Melissa Fisher (Zachary) of Quakertown. Two brothers John T. Golden (Elaine) of Trooper, PA and Thomas F. Golden of Thorndale, PA. Seven grandchildren Christian Schnitzler, Dunovan Schnitzler, Madeline Schnitzler, Aidan Schnitzler, Hannah Schnitzler, Cecelia Fisher and Sophia Fisher. She was predeceased by a son Richard “Jon” Masso and a brother Richard W. Golden. A memorial mass will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Isidore’s Catholic Church 2545 W. Pumping Station Rd. Quakertown, PA 18951. Call 9:30-10:30 A.M. in the church. It will be live streamed log on to www.stisidores.org. Arrangements are in the care of the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) Quakertown. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Alzheimer’s Association 399 Market St., Suite 102 Philadelphia, Pa 19106.

Published in The Times Herald from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
C R Strunk Funeral Home
821 W Broad St
Quakertown, PA 18951-1221
215-536-6550
