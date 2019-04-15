Times Herald Obituaries
Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
200 West Germantown Pike
Norristown, PA 19401
(610) 277-7000
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church
40 Spring Mt. Rd.
Schwenksville, PA
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church
40 Spring Mt. Rd.
Schwenksville, PA
Clement "Clem" J. Wimmer, 75, of Schwenksville, PA, formerly of Blue Bell, PA passed away on April 12, 2019. Clem is predeceased by his parents the late Clement M. and Elizabeth (nee Dorner) Wimmer.
Beloved husband of Louise M. (nee McGinn); loving father of Scott C. Wimmer (Teresa), Mark H. Wimmer, and Michael J. Wimmer (Stephanie); adoring Poppy to Michael, Sara, Madison, Ryan, Emma, Nora, and Samuel; Also survived his sister Elizabeth Sim (Emil) and his numerous nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Tuesday April 16, 2019, 6:00-8:00 PM at Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home 200 W. Germantown Pike, Norristown, PA 19401 and Wednesday April 17, 2019, 10:30-11:30 AM at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 40 Spring Mt. Rd., Schwenksville, PA 19473, followed by his funeral mass at 11:30 AM. Interment Private.
Online Condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Funeral Arrangements by: The Donohue Funeral Home, 610-449-0300
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 15, 2019
