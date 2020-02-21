|
|
Clifton Jacobs, born in Jeffersonville in December 2, 1925, died peacefully on February 20, 2020 at the age of 94. He graduated from the Riverside Military Academy and Drew University. Clifton served active duty in the U.S. Navy from 1944-1946. For over 56 years, he was the proprietor of Clifton N. Jacobs, Jr. Fire Prevention Services. Clifton was the Organizing Director, Chairman of the Board, and a Life Member of the West Norriton Ambulance Squad. He served as the Jeffersonville Fire Chief from 1954 – 1968. In 1968, he was appointed as the first Fire Marshal of West Norriton Township and retired from the position in 1995. In 1964, he was recognized as West Norriton Citizen of the Year by the Frank C. Parker, Jr. American Legion Post. Clifton was a member of the Masonic Charity Lodge No. 190 F. & A.M. where he served as President of the Masonic Hall Association and was the Mason of the Year in 1990. Clifton was married to Sybel Fisher from 1957 until her death in 2006. Clifton is survived by his loving daughter and son in law, Peace and Gilman Conant of Naples, FL and Moultonborough, NH. He was the proud grandfather of Gilman Conant, III of Boston, Ma, and Roger Conant of New York City. Clifton was the cherished brother of Athleen Stere, deceased, and Frederica Loftquist of Aiken, SC. A private family service will be held at The Waterside Cemetery in Marblehead, MA. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to his beloved Jeffersonville Fire Company.
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 22, 2020