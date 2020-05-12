Clotilda (Pettine) Julian, 93, of Conshohocken, died on May 11, 2020 at Abington Lansdale Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward Julian. She was born in Conshohocken, PA on July 15, 1926 to the late Antonio and Ida (Bartolucci) Pettine. She was a graduate of Conshohocken High School. Clotilda was a loving and devoted homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a member of the former SS. Cosmas and Damian Church. She was a very kind, gentle and compassionate person. Family was everything to her and she adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter Carol Julian Karr and husband Chuck of Lansdale, her 2 grandchildren Christiana Laky (Jimmy), Chuck Karr, Jr., and 2 great-grandchildren Jaxson James and Avery Juliana. She was pre-deceased by a sister Lena Sassi and a brother Augustine Pettine. Due to the social restrictions from the COVID-19 Pandemic, a private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Matthew Church in Conshohocken with Interment in St. Matthew Cemetery. Memorial donations in Clotilda’s name can be sent to Mary, Mother of the Redeemer Church, 1325 Upper State Road, North Wales, PA 19454. Condolences may be made at www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from May 12 to May 13, 2020.