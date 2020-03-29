|
|
Concetta Anne “Connie” (Marinari) Pizza, 93, of Bridgeport, PA passed on to Heaven on March 28, 2020. She was born in Mogeetown, PA on October 16, 1926. She was predeceased by her parents: Adolph Marinari and Assunta (Pellechio) Marinari; all siblings: Francis (Clem) Marinari, Caroline (Nicholas) Borrelli, Anthony Marinari, Adolph Marinari Jr., Susie (Anthony) Ragusa and husband, Joseph A. Pizza, Sr.; former daughter-in-law, Valentina “Valli” (Lanciano) Pizza; and great-grandchild, Trinity Patricia Griffith. She is survived by her children: Joseph A. (Jennifer) Pizza, Jr., Theresa M. (Robert) Wagner, Sandra M. (fiancé, John Cusamano) Griffith; grandchildren: Daniel Pizza, Mary Jo C. Wagner, Marita R. (Nicholas) Franz, Amanda L. (Malachy Egan) Wagner, Michael (Angela) Pizza, Jerome Griffith, Jr., and Michael (Danielle) Griffith; and great-grandchildren: Mia Ibrahim, Michael Franz, Nuala Egan, Dalton Griffith, Sheamus Griffith, Malachy Egan and Wynter Griffith. Also survived by former daughter-in-law, Linda (Prout) Pizza, former son-in-law, Jerome Griffith, Sr. and sister-in-law, Pauline Marinari. She is survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, godchildren; as well as many other loved ones and friends. In October 1947, Connie married, Joseph A. Pizza, Sr. and they were happily married for 57 years. Prior to becoming a homemaker, she worked jobs at Rambo & Regar Knitting Mill and Lee’s Mill. She also served as a bookkeeper for the family business, Joe’s Auto Body Shop, and was a member of the Mothers’ Club for her children during their school days. A fervent Catholic, Connie was a member of the Padre Pio Prayer Group at Holy Saviour Church, and was a former parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Black Horse and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Bridgeport. She was also a devoted OLMC Feast Worker at the tomato pie and meatball sandwich stand for many years and always enjoyed annual visits to Atlantic City for the Blessing of the water on August 15. Growing up, she was a good baseball player and had a love of life, laughter and religion. She was well known for her amazing cooking, especially homemade “gravy”, pasta and meatballs, “Kids’ Soup”, Italian cookie trays and other delicacies like Easter meat pies. She made crocheted blankets, scarves and slippers that provided warmth and comfort. When many of her family or friends grew ill Connie served as caregiver for them. A private Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Saviour Church in Norristown, PA. Connie was passionate about helping others and feeding people and received visits from this service in later years, so in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Neighborhood Meals on Wheels at P.O. Box 621, King of Prussia, PA 19406. Arrangements are by the Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 30, 2020