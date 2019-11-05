|
Concetta M. Venezia, 96, a lifelong resident of Conshohocken, died on November 4, 2019 at Suburban Community Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Stephen C. Venezia. She was born in Conshohocken, PA on September 29, 1923 to the late Giuseppe and Pasqua (Manzi) Perseo. Connie attended Conshohocken High School. She was a loving and devoted homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a life member of the former SS. Cosmas and Damian Church. Connie loved to cook and spend time at the NJ shore with family and friends. She was a joy and inspiration to many. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends, and will always be remembered. She is survived by her daughter Mary Corbo and Nickolas of Conshohocken, her son Carmen Venezia of Conshohocken, 2 grandchildren Denise Vone and David, Maria Colavita and Elio, 2 great-grandchildren Nicholas and Elio Colavita, her brother Augustine Perseo of Conshohocken, and many nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by a brother Joseph Perseo. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing from 9:00-10:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Emil J. Ciavarelli Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, 516 Fayette St., Conshohocken. Interment in St. Matthew Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Nov. 6, 2019