Concezio J. Lelii, 89, of Conshohocken, died on May 10, 2019 at Manor Care in King of Prussia. He was born in Norristown, PA on December 7, 1929, and was the son of the late Luigi and Severina (Ardicilii) Lelii. He was a graduate of Conshohocken High School class of 1948. He was employed as an Accountant for C&D Battery Co. and also worked at an insurance company. Concezio was an active member of the former SS. Cosmas & Damian Church. He was a member of the Toastmasters Club; he enjoyed speaking in public voicing his opinions about current events and situations. He also regularly attended Conshohocken Borough Council Meetings to find out what was happening in town, and sharing his opinions about it. He is survived by his siblings Louis A. Lelii and wife Anne of King of Prussia, Angela Wagner and husband Robert of Plymouth Meeting, and many nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by a sister Antoinette M. Catania and her husband Anthony Catania. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Matthew Church, 219 Fayette St., Conshohocken. The Viewing will be from 9-10 a.m.at the Emil J. Ciavarelli Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 Fayette St., Conshohocken. Interment will be in St. Matthew Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com
Published in The Times Herald on May 11, 2019