Constance A. “Connie” (Petrolati) Ames passed away suddenly on Friday, February 15, 2019 at her residence in Bridgeport, PA. She was 83. Mrs. Ames was formerly of Cedars, PA. She was a crafter who owned and operated Simply Country by Connie. She was an active member of Corpus Christi Church in Lansdale, PA and lately attended Sacred Heart Church in Bridgeport, PA. Connie enjoyed doing all types of crafting, history and always keeping her garden in bloom. She loved entertaining people and socializing with her friends, including seeing Christmas plays and going out to dinner. Connie was all about taking care of her family, especially her mother and brother. Born in Philadelphia, PA on April 23, 1935, she was a daughter of the late Anthony V. and Anna (Mattiola) Petrolati. She was the wife of over 50 years to the late Christopher M. Ames, who died in 2008. Surviving is her loving family including 4 children: Cheri (Scott) Germer, Cindy (Scott) Frutchey, Christopher (Karen) Ames and Chad Ames (Chris Candello); 5 grandchildren: Benjamin (Aggie) Germer, Kathryn Germer, Emma Germer, Hunter (Marissa) Frutchey and Christopher Ames Jr.; and 1 great-granddaughter, Millie Murphy. She was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald A. Petrolati. Constance’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Corpus Christi Church, 920 Sumneytown Pike, Lansdale, PA 19446 on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 10:00 am. The family will receive relatives & friends on Saturday from 8:30 to 9:50 am, at the church. Inurnment will be in St. Augustine Cemetery Mausoleum, King of Prussia, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Connie’s memory to the ASPCA, P.O. Box 96927, Washington, DC 20090-6929 and/or the s Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675. Arrangements are by The Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 20, 2019