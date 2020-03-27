|
Constance Ann Henzler, “Connie,” age 77, of Collegeville, PA passed away peacefully on Monday, March 23, 2020. She was the daughter of the late George and Kathryn (Shutika) Korkus. Connie resided in Collegeville for the past 20 years and was a faithful member of Saint Eleanor Catholic Church, where she was part of the rectory staff. Formerly, she lived in Spring City, PA. Connie is survived by her two sons, Robert Henzler; and William (& Dana) Henzler and grandchildren Julia and Matthew Henzler; brother George (& Annette) Korkus; and sisters Theresa (the late Joseph) Mann and Barbara (& Robert) Smith. Along with her parents, Connie was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph Korkus and Francis Korkus. Due to present public health concerns, Connie’s Funeral Mass and Interment in Saint Augustine Cemetery will be private. A Memorial Mass and celebration of Connie’s life will be held at a later date for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to: Saint Eleanor Catholic Church, 647 Locust Street, Collegeville, PA 19426. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 224 West Main Street, Trappe, PA, (610) 489-7900 www.msrfh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 30, 2020