Cora Mae “Bunnie” Williams, 91, of Conshohocken, PA passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020. She was born in Gulph Mills, Pa on November 14, 1928, the daughter of the late Arthur and the late Cora (Levan) Williams. Cora has lived in Conshohocken all of her life. She was a member of Gulph United Church of Christ. She worked with Kimball Glass, Ziegler’s Stationary Store and as a Bank Teller with People Bank and PNB. She is survived by a cousin Theodore (&Janet) Teaford of Collegeville, Pa. Her Service will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM from Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA. Friends may call on Friday Morning, August 28, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Gulph Christian Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made in her memory to Gulph United Church of Christ - 101 Matsonford Road, West Conshohocken, PA 19428. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA, (610) 828-0330. www.msrfh.com
