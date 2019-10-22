|
|
Craig Richard West, age 68, of Lusby, MD, passed away on October 7, 2019. Craig was born in Norristown, PA, to the late Robert F. and Elizabeth J. (nee Aland) West. Craig is survived and missed by his devoted sister, Roberta J. “Robin” West, wife Sherry West, step daughter Jennifer Miller, and his cherished companion, the English Setter, Hunter. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Richard A. West, and Aunt Claire A Tobin. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 11am, at the James J. Terry Funeral Home, 736 E. Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown, PA 19335, where family and friends will be received from 10:30am-11am. Interment private. For more information, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 23, 2019