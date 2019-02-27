|
|
Craig H. Richter, 71 of Audubon, PA, passed away peacefully on February 24, 2019. Born in Kingston, NY, he was the son of Harry Richter and Catherine Robinson. Craig is survived by his wife, Virginia as well as his 2 daughters, Christina (Tom) Gattone, and Ashley (Nick) Harrison. He also leaves behind his beautiful grandson, Nicholas. Craig is predeceased by his is sister “Tinka” Sweeney. Craig is also survived by his brothers Scott (Kathy) Richter, Neil (Cheryl) Richter, Erich (Terry) Richter, Harry “Moose” (Joan) Richter, many brothers and sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews. Craig graduated from Norristown High School. After graduating Craig enlisted in the Army for four years as a Morse code translator. He worked very hard for 34 years at Verizon, where he retired in 2008. Craig adored his wife and daughters and he will be missed by many. Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation Friday, March 1, 2019 from 6-8pm and Saturday, March 2, from 10-11am, service immediately following at Alleva Funeral Home, Inc. 1724 East Lancaster Ave, Paoli PA, 19301. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Foundation https://alzfdn.org.
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 28, 2019