|
|
Cynthia E. Collins-Sonnefeld passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Arista Care at Meadow Springs in Plymouth Meeting, PA. She was 64. Cynthia was a resident of Royersford, PA. She worked as an electrician for Union #98, where she was on the Board of Directors, was the board secretary and also a member of their Retiree Club. Cynthia was a member of the Boyertown Rod & Gun Club. She liked making balloon animals and practicing Tai Chi. Cynthia enjoyed making her own investments and was known as the ‘research queen’. Born in Norristown, PA on May 22, 1954, she was a Daughter of the late Charles and Marguerite (Gill) Collins. Surviving is her loving family including a sister, Colleen M. Keller of Royersford, PA; two brothers, Charles F. Collins, III and his wife, Donna, of Chadds Ford, PA and Craig S. Collins of Boyertown, PA; seven nieces: Jennifer Collins, Kristin Millaway, Erin Keller, Lauren Keller, Deena Piccareta, Nicole Collins and Kelly Collins; one nephew, Craig Collins, Jr.; five great-nieces and nephews: Morgan, John, Jionna, Avery and Alexandria. The family will receive relatives and friends at The Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., 805 DeKalb St. (Rt. 202), Bridgeport, PA on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 9 to 10:50 am; with her Funeral Service starting at 11:00 am. Interment in Valley Forge Memorial Gardens, King of Prussia, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Cynthia’s memory to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, Help Fight RA, 8815 Conroy Windermere Rd., Suite 309, Orlando, FL 32835. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald on May 24, 2019