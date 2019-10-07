|
Cynthia Rae Smith, resident of Scottsdale and Flagstaff, AZ died on September 10, 2019. Born in Massachusetts during the major hurricane of 1938, she was the first child of Arthur Nicholson Rae and Muriel Morse Rae. Cynthia’s childhood was spent in Plainfield, NJ where she was a member of the Plainfield High School Class of 1956, and later attended St. Lawrence University in Canton, NY. After her marriage she lived in the suburbs of Philadelphia where she worked for many years as a lumber broker. She was very involved with the Frog Hollow Tennis Club where she made many lifelong friends. In 1999 she moved to Arizona, learned to play golf and enjoyed collecting Indian art. She served on the Board of the Aspen Valley Golf Club. Cynthia was pre-deceased by her parents and her brother Wayne. She is survived by her brother Allan Rae, wife Cathy, her nephew Will, sister-in-law Karen Rae, niece Kyle Rae Lowry, husband Andrew, and their children as well as her dear friends and second family Dottie and Jack Holme and their children and grandchildren. Donations may be made in her memory to The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation or to the Museum of Northern Arizona, Flagstaff, AZ.
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 8, 2019