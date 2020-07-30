D. Elizabeth “Beth” Reed – Beth passed away on July 29th with her family near and in the arms of her beloved husband, at her home in Douglassville. Beth was born in Audubon, Pa., the daughter of the late Doris Michener and Keith Garrett. She was the soul mate of her husband, Lawrence “Larry” Reed, for 33 wonderful years. She is also survived by daughters, Dianna Gambone, of Royersford, Debra Yurick (Chris), of Worcester, and Donna Dittman (Mark), of Elizabethtown. Her surviviors also include grandchildren:Kristy, Kendyll, Katrina and Ryan Gambone; Jennifer Yurick and Samantha Alexander (Scott), and Jessica Felice. She is also leaves “Jellybean”, her very stubborn cat! Beth was a graduate of the Holland School, Stewart Junior High School and Eisenhower Senior High School, Class of 1961. Beth trained as an Opthalmic Technician and specialized in fitting contact lenses. She worked at the Wills Eye Hospital, in Philadelphia, where she ran several clinics. She also worked for Dr. Thomas Manzo, in Pottstown. Her final position was as Director of the Contact Lens Department at the College of Optometry. Once Larry retired from teaching, they decided to open a country gift shop, “Quail Nest”, first on Main St., in Collegeville, and then in Morgantown. It brought both of them great pleasure for several years. Beth & Larry loved to travel, visiting Alaska, Hawaii and cruising to many of the Caribbean islands. They renewed their vows in Bermuda for their 25th anniversary, and celebrated their 30th anniversary touring Britain and Paris. Because of her love of animals and the fact that she used to breed and show Shi Tzu dogs, memorials may be made, in her name, to the Montgomery County SPCA, 19 Ridge Pike, Box 222, Conshohocken, PA, 19428-0222. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 1st at 11AM, at Riverside Cemetery, 200 S. Montgomery Avenue., Norristown, Pa 19401. Arrangements are with Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, Trappe, Pa.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store