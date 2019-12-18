|
|
Dahlia S. “Dee” (Schettini) Limongelli passed away peacefully on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Sunrise of Exton in Exton, PA. She was 80. Mrs. Limongelli was a former long-time resident of King of Prussia, PA. She came to America in 1947 at the age of 7. While Dee did not speak English when she arrived, ten years later she graduated 4th in her class at East Orange High School in New Jersey. Dee was an active member of Mother of Divine Providence Church in King of Prussia, where she was in the choir and served on the Home & School Association. She was a fabulous cook, an avid sports fan of all the Philadelphia teams, enjoyed bowling and going to her beach house in Ventnor, NJ. Most of all, Dee loved being with her family and friends and was an adored Nonna to her grandchildren. Born in Sant’Andrea di Conza, Italy on May 21, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Incoronata Cecilia (Petruzzelli) Schettini; and the wife of 54 years of the late Victor J. “Vic” Limongelli, who died in 2017. Surviving is her loving family including two sons, Victor T. (Karen) Limongelli of Sierra Madre, CA and John M. (Jacqueline) Limongelli of Phoenixville, PA; three daughters: Patricia L. (Brian) Kelly of Exton, PA, Laura L. (Francis) Henninger of Forest Hill, MD and Elizabeth L. Yates of Wilmington, DE; 15 grandchildren: Joseph, Nicholas, Brett, Matthew, Julia, Michael, Jack, Connor, Katie, Nate, Cole, Maddy, Anna, Matthew and Sophie; two nephews, Caesar (Rebecca) Fiorini and Michael Fiorini; and two nieces, Linda Fiorini and Luci Fiorini. She was preceded in death by a sister, Maria (Schettini) Fiorini. Relatives and friends are invited to Dee’s viewing at Mother of Divine Providence Church, 333 Allendale Rd., King of Prussia, PA on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 9:00 to 10:45 am, with her Funeral Mass starting at 11:00 am. Interment will be in St. Augustine Cemetery, King of Prussia, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dee’s memory to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, P.O. Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352. www.chop.edu Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Dec. 19, 2019