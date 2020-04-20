|
Dale W. Russo, age 75, of Collegeville, PA passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Seasons Hospice of Phoenixville, PA, surrounded by her children. She was the beloved wife of the late Joachim J. “Jack” Russo, with whom she shared 53 loving years of marriage and is now at peace by joining him in eternal happiness. Dale was born in Biloxi, Mississippi on August 10, 1944, the daughter of the late Henry and Sara (Lattimore) Warhurst. Originally from Norristown, PA, Dale graduated from Norristown High School and Lansdale School of Business. She has been living in Collegeville for the past 46 years. She formerly worked for Genuardi Supermarkets in many locations as the Head Office Person, moving up to Executive Assistant to the Vice President of Operations until her retirement. She was a member of St. Eleanor Catholic Church. Dale was an exemplary cook and thoroughly enjoyed hosting huge family holiday and special occasion dinners. You never left her house hungry! She traveled the world extensively and enjoyed family vacations to Myrtle Beach. She also was an avid crossword puzzle solver. Survivors include her son, Richard J. “Rick” (& Sherri) Russo of Royersford,; daughter, Jaclyn R. “Jaci” (& Scott) Miley of Collegeville; sister, Tina Place of Eagleville; as well as three grandsons, Jake Miley, Nick Miley, and Jack Russo, to which her entire world revolved around. Dale is also survived by her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, many nieces and nephews, cousins, as well as countless friends, all of whom she loved dearly. Due to present public health concerns, services will be as follows: Dale’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, April 25 at 10:00 AM in St. Eleanor Church, 647 Locust Street, Collegeville, PA 19426. Only the immediate family will be permitted in the Church due to government regulations. Family and friends who wish to participate in honoring Dale are welcome to gather in St. Eleanor’s parking lot on Saturday at 10:00 AM. Please remain in your cars during the Mass and watch the streaming of the Mass on your phone. Following the Mass, there will be a procession to St. Patrick Cemetery which all are welcome to join in. Services will conclude with a drive-by final farewell and entombment in St. Patrick Cemetery. The streaming link will be available at Dale’s online obituary at www.msrfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dale’s name to: American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 224 West Main Street, Trappe, PA, (610) 489-7900. www.msrfh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 21, 2020