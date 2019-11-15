|
It is with great sadness that the family of Daniel Thomas Rolli, Sr. announces his passing on November 8th, 2019, at the age of 79 years old in North Port, FL. He was born September 08, 1940 in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, to Alfonso J. Rolli and Anna M. George. After his service in the Navy, Dan married his wife of 57 years, Phyllis (Lord) deceased April 2019. Dan was an avid Philly sports fan with a mind for stats. He enjoyed his career as Septa electrician with many stories to tell about “life on the tracks”. He was a dedicated father, never missing a sporting event, to his three sons: Daniel T. (Glenda); William J. (Suzanne) and Anthony M. (Jennifer) Rolli. He adored his three grandchildren: Pierce, Greta and Mia and loved joking with them at family gatherings. He is survived by his dear sister: Eleanor Hood, several nieces and nephews and sister-in-law Carol Rolli. He is predeceased by his brother, Alfonso J. Rolli. A Memorial Service in memory and celebration of Dan & Phyllis’s lives will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:30 Am, at the Hope Community Church, 150 East Beidler Road, King of Prussia PA, (610)265-4981.
Published in The Times Herald on Nov. 17, 2019