Daniel A. Yorgey, 75, of Boyertown, husband of Barbara J. (Schaffer) Yorgey, passed away on Wednesday, July 17 at Pottstown Hospital. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Russell and LaRue (Shollenberger) Yorgey. Daniel was a handy mechanic that could fix anything, especially cars and tractors. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and liked hot rods and going to car shows. Daniel was also a member of both Keystone and Liberty Firehouse. He enjoyed going to breakfast every morning with his guy friends. Daniel loved spending time with his grandchildren and the family dog Sandy, his buddy. Surviving with his wife 54 yeas is son Scott A. Yorgey, husband of Cathy; daughter Susan L. Zinger, wife of Andrew; brother Jacob Yorgey, husband of Judy; grandchildren Brittany, wife of Ryan, Cassie, Cyndi, Cooper, Bella, Julie and Josh; and great grandchildren Carter and Axel. A memorial service will be Thursday, July 25, 11:00AM at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 711 N. Franklin Street, Pottstown, with visitation from 10:00AM to 11:00AM. Burial will be private and at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Daniel’s name to The , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in The Times Herald on July 19, 2019