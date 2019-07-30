|
|
Dante “Shoes” Saldutti, Sr., age 83, of Swedesburg, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Einstein Medical Center Montgomery. Born in Norristown, Dante was the son of the late Carlo Saldutti, Sr. and the late Assunta “Suzie” Fiorillo, the devoted husband for over 63 years of Mary Ann Preist Saldutti, the loving father of Suzanne (Charles Sr.) Scandone and Dante (Jennifer) Saldutti, Jr., the beloved grandfather of Charles (Dania) Scandone, Jr., Danielle Scandone, Nicole (Erik) Bendekovitz and Shannon Saldutti and the adoring great-grandfather of Connor and Gianna Scandone. In addition, Dante was eagerly expecting his next great-grandson, Baby Boy Bendekovitz. Dante was predeceased by his two brothers, Sam Saldutti and Carlo Saldutti, Jr. and is survived by his sister, Mary Sitkowski. Mr. Saldutti was a graduate of Eisenhower High School, Class of 1953. He served his community as a Bridgeport police officer for a year or so before opening his automotive garage, Danny’s Auto Service in Swedesburg. He owned the garage from 1963 until his retirement in 2017. Dante was a long time member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church and The Good Friendship Club, he was an avid hunter and enjoyed watching Wheel of Fortune, cheering for the Phillies and renovating old homes. Relatives and friends are invited on Thursday, August 1, to his viewing starting at 9 a.m. and funeral service at 10 a.m., both at The Bernard S. Gutkowski Funeral Home, 305 Jefferson Street, Swedesburg, Pa., 19405, Keith J. Murphy, F.D., 610-275-6385. Interment will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery. The family would appreciate memorial donations to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 508 Harry Street, Conshohocken, PA., 19428. www.gutkowskifuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 31, 2019