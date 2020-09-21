Darlene E. Reilley, 83, passed away at home on Sunday, September 20, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the widow of Edward L. Reilley who died in 2011. Darlene was born in Brilliant, Ohio, the daughter of the late Paul S. and Lorena (Mobberly) Gilmore. Darlene was a resident of King of Prussia for over fifty years and has resided in the Collegeville area for the past eight years. She enjoyed her working career as an insurance administrator at General Electric, Malvern Institute, and the Fund Office. When not working, she travelled extensively with her family that took them on adventures all across the United States in their school bus turned camper. In later years, she and Ed continued to travel on their own. Her talents were numerous and diverse from making apple dolls to adorable teddy bears. She was the family genealogist, a talented seamstress, and enjoyed making crafts. Besides her husband, Ed, she was also predeceased by a granddaughter, Lisa Verdine, and great-granddaughter, Ryleigh Verdine. Darlene was pre-deceased by her three siblings, Paul S. Gilmore, Jr., Bonnie Gilmore Owens, and Bruce Gilmore. She was the best mom ever to her four children: Edward L. Reilley, Jr. (Connie), Lorena (Jim) Hertzog, Brenda E. (Norm) Hunsberger, and Sandra R. Groff; and loving grandmom and great-grandmom to her ten grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren, and a wonderful aunt to many nieces and nephews. Burial is private at Limerick Garden of Memories, Limerick, PA. Arrangements are by the Cattermole-Klotzbach Funeral Home, Royersford, PA. Officiant is Pastor Scott Staub from New Hanover Lutheran Church, Gilbertsville, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Darlene’s memory to Einstein Montgomery Hospice, 1330 Powell Street, Suite 100, Norristown, PA 19401.



