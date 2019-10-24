|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of Dave Caudill announces his passing on Saturday, October 19, 2019. He was 54. A well known local to the Conshohocken and Norristown communities, Dave had an outgoing personality and made friends wherever he went. A professional painter by trade, he had a great passion for music and was an exceptionally talented drummer. He was preceded in death by his brother Tom, and his parents, Raymond and Dona Caudill. He is survived by his three sisters, Ellen and Alice Caudill and Donna (Robert) Sirchio as well as two nephews, Cyrus and Nathan Sirchio. Services were held privately.
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 25, 2019