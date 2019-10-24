Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dave Caudill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dave Caudill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dave Caudill Obituary
It is with great sadness that the family of Dave Caudill announces his passing on Saturday, October 19, 2019. He was 54. A well known local to the Conshohocken and Norristown communities, Dave had an outgoing personality and made friends wherever he went. A professional painter by trade, he had a great passion for music and was an exceptionally talented drummer. He was preceded in death by his brother Tom, and his parents, Raymond and Dona Caudill. He is survived by his three sisters, Ellen and Alice Caudill and Donna (Robert) Sirchio as well as two nephews, Cyrus and Nathan Sirchio. Services were held privately.
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dave's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.