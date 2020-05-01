David A. Harclerode passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at his home in Phoenixville, PA. He was 62. David worked as an ASE Certified Master Technician for Jim Wynn Volvo. He was a member of the Kimberton Gun Club and had a love of guns, especially antique firearms. Born in Fort Wayne, Indiana on November, 21, 1957, he was a son of the late Paul I. and Florence E. (Courtot) Harclerode. Surviving is his loving family including a son, Paul Isaac Harclerode (Laura Bosland); daughter, Sara Harclerode (Jermaine Little); five grandchildren: Aidan, Jasmine, Audrey, Aislyn and David; brother, Paul J. (Barbara) Harclerode; two sisters, Ann H. Janoski and Susan H. (Ken) Kooistra; brother-in-law, Mike Simmons; and many other loving family members. He was preceded in death by a sister, Kay H. Simmons; and brother-in-law, Frank Janoski. Funeral services and interment will be private at the request of the family. Arrangements are by the Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald from May 1 to May 2, 2020.