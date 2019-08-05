|
|
David M. Brennan, 61, after an illness at his home in East Norriton on Friday, August 2, 2019. He was born on August 28, 1957 in Norristown, PA. He was the son of the late Evelyn (Ellery) and late Gerald W. Brennan, Sr. Mr. Brennan was a member of Holy Saviour Church. He enjoyed golfing at Jeffersonville Golf Course, fishing, and car shows. He was employed for several years as a mechanic and an assistant service manager with Conicelli Autoplex; most recently he worked as a PDI Manager with Conicelli Auto Body Shop. His children and family were very important to him. Survivors include his wife Colleen Slivar; children: Kaitlin Brennan, Ryan Brennan, and Kristen Brennan; siblings: James (Christine) Brennan, Dennis (Ann) Brennan, Gerald W. (Veronica) Brennan, Jr., and extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Lorraine Young and brother-in-law John Young. The family will receive relatives and friends for a celebration of his life on Friday, August 9, 2019, from 12 – 1:30 pm, with memorial services to follow at 1:30 pm at the Caramenico FH Inc., Main & Walnut Streets, Norristown, PA. There will be a post funeral service gathering at the home of one of the family members. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Fox Chase Cancer Center at www.foxchase.org. Please visit www.caramenicofuneralhome.com for online info.
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 6, 2019