David Charles Marinello, 76, of Collegeville, passed away at Einstein Medical Center Montgomery on November 15, 2019. Born in Norristown to the late Harry and Helen (Leffel) Marinello, he was the loving husband of Elaine Frances (Caramenico) Marinello for 55 years. David proudly served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He also owned and operated D.C.M. Carpet Service in Norristown with his wife until their retirement. In his spare time, David loved playing golf. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two daughters, Melissa Marinello, of Norristown, and Melanie Liberatore, of Collegeville; three grandchildren, Diane Derecola, Emilio Liberatore, and David Liberatore; one brother, Michael Marinello; and two sisters, Joanne Yorgey and Frannie DeMarco. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 8:30am to 9:45am in Caramenico Funeral Home, 403 E. Main Street, Norristown, PA 19401 (Corner of Main & Walnut Streets). A Funeral Mass at 10:00am will follow in Holy Saviour Church, 407 E. Main Street, Norristown, PA 19401. Interment will be in St. Matthew’s Cemetery, Conshohocken. Online condolences may be expressed on www.caramenicofuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements entrusted to Caramenico Funeral Home, Inc. (610) 275-7777
Published in The Times Herald on Nov. 20, 2019