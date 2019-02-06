|
|
David Clark, 62, a lifelong resident of Norristown, passed away on February 3, 2019. He was the son of the late Lewis and Katherine (Romano) Clark. David attended Norristown High School and worked in construction as a painter and contractor. He was an avid sports fan, who loved the Philadelphia Eagles. He also enjoyed music, especially oldies and Doo-Wop. David is survived by his two sons, David Clark and Michael Clark; brother, Lewis Clark, Jr. (Gail); and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his three brothers, Philip Clark (Deborah), John Clark, and Joseph Clark. Relatives and friends are invited to a funeral service on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11:30 AM in the St. Patrick’s Cemetery Chapel, Dekalb Pike, East Norriton, PA 19401. Online condolences may be expressed on www.caramenicofuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements entrusted to Caramenico Funeral Home, Inc. 610-275-7777
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 7, 2019